PHOTOS: Raashi Khanna is an epitome of natural beauty as she goes sans makeup; Check it out

Raashi Khanna's looks sans makeup

Raashi Khanna is one of the most versatile and sought after actresses down south. Interestingly, she made her big screen debut with the Shoojit Sircar directorial Madras Café in 2013. She has acted in over 20 films since then and has proved to be one of the most bankable and sought-after actresses in today's time. Some of her most acclaimed and notable works include Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, Hyper, Bengal Tiger, Shivam and Ayogya among others. Raashi was recently seen in World Famous Lover starring Vijay Deverakonda which released on Valentine's day this year. Raashi Khanna is also pretty active on social media and keeps sharing some of her gorgeous no makeup pictures. The actress maintains a strict skin regime which helps her take good care of her skin and maintain it flawlessly. Check out some of her best sans makeup looks here.

Photo Credit : Instagram