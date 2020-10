1 / 7

Raashi Khanna's workout outfits

Raashi Khanna has successfully established herself in the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress made her debut in a supporting role with the Hindi film Madras Cafe and later made her debut as a female lead in Telugu with Oohalu Gusagusalade. She later went on to star in many films such as Imaikkaa Nodigal, Villain, Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Tholi Prema, Prati Roju Pandage, Joru, Balakrishnudu, Jawaan, World Famous Lover, Venky Mama and more. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects. The actress enjoys huge popularity. Raashi is very active on social media as well. She often shares her beautiful selfies and breathtakingly beautiful pictures on Instagram. Anyone who follows the actress on Instagram might know that she is a fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout pictures and videos giving her fans and followers major fitness goals. The actress' gym looks always grabs attention. She has been making many appearances post gym lately looking stunning as ever. Having said that, take a look at some of Raashi's gym looks that will give you gym outfit ideas.

Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna Instagram