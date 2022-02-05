PHOTOS: Raashii Khanna poses amidst snow during her work trip to Russia

1 / 6

Raashii Khanna poses in snow-clad Russia

Raashii Khanna is currently shooting for her romantic entertainer Thank You with Naga Chaitanya in Russia. She will play the female lead alongside Naga Chaitanya in the movie directed by Vikram Kumar. Prakash Raj and others are also part of this schedule in Russia. It seems Raashii Khanna is loving the cold winter of Russia. In the last week or two, the actress has posted some amazing pictures of herself posing amidst the snow and all these pictures look gorgeous. The fans are in awe of the star and snow-covered backdrop. In the meantime, Thank You is expected to release in theatres next summer. Backed by Dil Raju, the film has S Thaman as the composer. Film’s director Vikram Kumar is credited with blockbuster flick Manam. Let us see some of these snow clicks and enjoy Raashii Khanna’s work trip to Russia.

Photo Credit : Raashii Khanna Instagram