PHOTOS: Take cues from these South celebs for comfiest and casual outfits

Fashion is always evolving with time, however, comfort remains constant. If one can style an outfit, which describes comfort, casual yet stylish, then it is a total win-win. With pandemic, the new fashion is all about graphic and print tees, tie-dye co-ord sets, bell-bottom jeans and athleisure wear, which are not just for the gym. Everybody finds comfort in outfits in different ways, we are aware of that and will take look at casual yet comfy attires for some style inspo.
Raashii Khanna, Nabha Natesh, Aditi Rao Hydari many serve as perfect examples of how to ace a comfy outfit stylishly. From Sweatshirt to Kurtis, many give out major style inspo, when it comes to comfort and style. Scroll down to take some inspiration from these celebs for causal yet comfy outfits.
Photo Credit : Raashii Khanna Instagram
Sweatshirts are as warm as a blanket and everybody totally love them. Why not, when casual and comfort come in one go. Aditi Rao Hydari shows exactly how to pair up a sweatshirt.
Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
We women can never get enough comfort as we feel in a Kurti or a dress. Samantha’s simple fusion dress is elegant and perfect, right on all points for inspo.
Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Graphics and print tees can never be wrong. Wearing what you like or feel is another type of happiness. Nabha Natesh’s F.R.I.E.N.D‘s t-shirt is the best. Comfy and fashionable, what a nice combination.
Photo Credit : Nabha Natesh Instagram
Pooja Hegde breezy and chic look in jogger pants and crop top is a must if you are looking for style, casual and comfy.
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram