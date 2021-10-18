PHOTOS: Take cues from these South celebs for comfiest and casual outfits

1 / 5

A win-win outfit for comfort and style

Fashion is always evolving with time, however, comfort remains constant. If one can style an outfit, which describes comfort, casual yet stylish, then it is a total win-win. With pandemic, the new fashion is all about graphic and print tees, tie-dye co-ord sets, bell-bottom jeans and athleisure wear, which are not just for the gym. Everybody finds comfort in outfits in different ways, we are aware of that and will take look at casual yet comfy attires for some style inspo. Raashii Khanna, Nabha Natesh, Aditi Rao Hydari many serve as perfect examples of how to ace a comfy outfit stylishly. From Sweatshirt to Kurtis, many give out major style inspo, when it comes to comfort and style. Scroll down to take some inspiration from these celebs for causal yet comfy outfits.

Photo Credit : Raashii Khanna Instagram