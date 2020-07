1 / 9

A tantalizing glimpse of Raashi Khanna's smile

Raashi Khanna, who started her acting career with Bollywood’s political spy thriller film, Madras Café alongside John Abraham and Nargis Fakri in 2013, is currently ruling the South Film Industry. She later made her debut in Telugu with Oohalu Gusagusalade and in Tamil with Imaikkaa Nodigal. Some of her notable works include Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, Hyper, Bengal Tiger, Shivam and Ayogya among others. An alumnus of the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, Raashi has acted in over 20 films and turned out to be one of the most successful celebrities. Additionally, she has established herself as one of the leading and bankable actresses in the South Indian film industry. She was last seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in a romantic flick World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. The sultry diva also featured opposite Sai Dharam Tej in the film called Prati Roju Pandage. This film was helmed by director Maruthi. Raashi is more than just being a well-versed actress as she is also good at singing. The Venky Mama actress made her debut as a singer with the film Joru and also sang for films like Villain, Jawaan and others. The actress keeps sharing beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram. On that note, check out her beautiful smile in these photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram