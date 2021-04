1 / 6

Raashi Khanna flaunting her natural beauty

Raashi Khanna is a very popular name in the entertainment industry, predominantly known for her works in the South Indian movie industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s political action thriller drama movie, Madras Café in 2013. In her career spanning over five years, Raashi Khanna successfully created a huge fanbase for herself in the South and Bollywood industry. Fans are now awaiting Raashii Khanna’s upcoming projects that include the Tamil language movie, Aranmanai 3 where will be playing the lead character opposite South Indian actor, Aarya and Tughlaq Durbar opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The actor is now shooting for the Telugu language drama movies, Pakka Commercial where she is cast to play the lead character opposite Gopichand, Thankyou opposite Naga Chaitanya, and Methavi opposite Jiiva. Recently, Raashi Khanna has been making the headlines for making her digital debut on the OTT platform with a web series being directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, where she is cast to play the lead character along with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Along with being praised for her great on-screen work, Raashi Khanna is also often talked about for being a huge internet sensation. Here are Raashi Khanna’s pictures where she is flaunting her natural beauty. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna Instagram