1 / 10

A glance at Raashi Khanna's BEST pictures

Raashi Khanna is one of the most gorgeous actresses down South. Raashi Khanna featured in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film also had Vijay Deverekonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. Raashi Khanna, in fact, made her debut with Bollywood film Madras Cafe. Ever since she has acted in over 20 films and has turned out to be one of the most bankable and sought-after actresses in the South film industry. Some of her notable works include Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, Hyper, Bengal Tiger, Shivam and Ayogya among others. Interestingly, she shared with Pinkvilla about her skincare regime and how she makes sure to take good care of her skin and maintain her glow always. The actress is particular about her skincare and practices more of home remedies like applying multani mitti. Raashi has successfully established herself with earnest hard work and dedication. The socially active Raashi enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Her Instagram bio reads, "Seeker. Traveller. Stargazer. Sunset lover. Singer. Actor." For the uninitiated, Raashi Khanna is not only a good actress but she is also good at singing. The Venky Mama actress made her debut as a singer with the film Joru and also sang for films like Villain, Jawaan and few more. Let’s check some of the best moments of her life from peculiar girls’ night out to being grandfather's little princess.

Photo Credit : Instagram