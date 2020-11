1 / 8

Raashi Khanna's candid pics

Raashi Khanna has successfully established herself as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry. The gorgeous actress made her debut in a supporting role with the Hindi film Madras Cafe. She shared screen space with John Abraham in the same. Raashi made her debut in Telugu cinema with Oohalu Gusagusalade and in Tamil with Imaikka Nodigal. Later, there was no turning back for the actress. She has been a part of many films and given memorable performances in her career. She has many interesting projects in her kitty. The beautiful actress who is very active on social media often keeps updating about her life. The actress recently shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Aranmanai 3. Fans and followers of the star are eagerly looking forward to it. She will also be seen in Tughlaq Durbar. The same also stars Vijay Sethupathi. On the personal side, Raashi enjoys great popularity. Apart from her films, she is loved for her bubbly nature and beaitiful personality. She also has a good fan following on Instagram. From sharing selfies to vacay pictures and family moments, Raashi's social media posts are a treat to her fans. Having said that, check out the actress' cute candid moments.

Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna Instagram