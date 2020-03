1 / 6

Raashi Khanna's vacation styles

Raashi Khanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry; she started off her career in acting with John Abraham in Madras Cafe. Raashi Khanna has impressed her fans once again with World Famous Lover and we loved the chemistry of Vijay Deverakonda in the multi-starrer film. The actress shared how she ended up acting in Madras Cafe, "When I heard about the auditions for the film, I didn’t even want to attend it. But my manager kept pushing me and I was wondering why on earth they would cast me. Eventually, I attended the audition and things fell in place. And yes, I didn’t want to become an actress." The actress who is also best friends with Vaani Kapoor keeps updating her social media with adorable pictures of her with Vaani giving major friendship goals. Her vacation photos are something that has caught our attention. Have a look at these outfits we absolutely want to steal from her wardrobe.

Photo Credit : Instagram