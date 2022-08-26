Rachel Bilson Birthday: 6 times the Hart of Dixie star brought her A game to the red carpet

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson turns 41! Her origins take Bilson back to a Californian show-business family, she made her debut in 2003 with a TV appearance, and then got to play the role of Summer Roberts on the popular drama series The O.C. Bilson then subsequently made her movie debut with The Last Kiss in 2006 and went on to star in the film Jumper with her then-boyfriend Hayden Christensen. Over the years, Bilson has shown immense interest in fashion and was even given the name "fashion junkie" by many outlets as she often reverts back to the vintage style of clothing. On that note, check out some of Rachel Bilson's best red carpet looks so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images