Rachel Bilson Birthday: 6 times the Hart of Dixie star brought her A game to the red carpet

Rachel Bilson turns 41! Her origins take Bilson back to a Californian show-business family, she made her debut in 2003 with a TV appearance, and then got to play the role of Summer Roberts on the popular drama series The O.C. Bilson then subsequently made her movie debut with The Last Kiss in 2006 and went on to star in the film Jumper with her then-boyfriend Hayden Christensen. Over the years, Bilson has shown immense interest in fashion and was even given the name "fashion junkie" by many outlets as she often reverts back to the vintage style of clothing. On that note, check out some of Rachel Bilson's best red carpet looks so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Bilson went for a summery look for an event as she wore a long white dress accompanied by a small red purse to give her look a pop of colour.
While attending the Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 show at the Ney York Fashion Week, Bilson opted for a classic LBD with a twist of her funky neckline.
Back in 2008, Bilson stunned all with her off-white mini dress that fit her body like a glove and accentuated the beauty of her figure.
In 2011, several jaw-dropped as Bilson descended on the red carpet wearing this leopard-print dress topped off with her striking red purse.
Backstage at MTV, Bilson donned this ensemble in 2004 as she wore low-rise jeans with a crop top alongside other chunky accessories.
While attending the screening of Waiting for Forever in 2010, Bilson sported an intriguing neutral mini dress with a plunging neckline.