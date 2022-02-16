Rachel Brosnahan: 6 interesting facts you probably didn't know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star

Some people may have heard the name Rachel Brosnahan for the first time when she was named best actress in a TV comedy at the Golden Globes. Rachel Brosnahan is just 30 years old and already has a career that most people can only dream of. Rachel has had numerous notable parts in programmes such as House of Cards and The Blacklist since her on-screen debut little over ten years ago. She is well recognised for her portrayal of Miriam Maisel in the smash television series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has received over a dozen honours for her portrayal of Miriam Maisel, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Rachel's acting abilities are flawless, but her comic timing is second to none. Continue reading for six facts about Rachel Brosnahan that you probably didn't know.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Though “Mrs. Maisel” was her big break, the actress has been working steadily for the better part of a decade. “House of Cards” fans might recognize her as Rachel Posner, a role she played for three seasons.
Before quitting to join the school musical, Brosnahan was on her high school’s wrestling team. She was the only female on the team, and she says the sport has helped her with comedy.
Brosnahan didn’t just fall into acting. She trained at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. However, her New York accent in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is fake.
There’s a scar shaped like a key on her left middle finger from when she was 4.
Early in her career while still studying at NYU, Rachel began landing minor roles in TV shows. In 2010, she was cast in an episode of Gossip Girl where she played a very minor role. Although the opportunity wasn’t a major role, it was one of the stepping stones that helped Rachel get where she is today.
All parents want their children to grow up and be able to take care of themselves. For that reason, parents tend to gravitate towards wanting their kids to have traditional jobs. After there is a certain sense of stability that most people feel when working a 9 to 5. However, Rachel knew that wasn’t what she wanted for herself. When she first shared that she wanted to work towards becoming a professional actress, her parents were a little nervous. Since seeing how hard Rachel has worked to be successful, her parents have had a change of heart.