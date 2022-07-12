Rachel Brosnahan Birthday: 6 jaw-dropping red carpet looks from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star

Rachel Brosnahan turns 31! The actress has in her decade-long career made a shining name for herself in the industry. With her Emmy-winning performance in Prime Videos The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Brosnahan has gathered a huge fan following for herself. The actress is praised for her eating prowess which was best displayed in shows like the House of Cards, Manhattan and many other projects. Along with her dominating presence on screen, Rachel also frequently stuns all with her iconic fashion choices. On the carpet, the actress has time and again proven her impeccable taste as she impresses with her outstanding picks. Continue reading and swipe through some of Rachel Brosnahan's bests on the red carpet so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In 2020, while attending the SAG Awards, the actress dazzled the night in her royal blue form-fitting gown which was embellished with jewels around the neck and arms. To go along with the stunning dress, Rachel kept it simple in the hair and makeup department and struck a perfect balance.
For the 2019 Met Gala, Brosnahan painted the carpet pink with her over-the-top camp iteration. Laced with bows and roses her ruffled sheer dress was certainly the perfect fit for the night.
While celebrating the premiere of her fourth season on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Rachel wore this yellow ensemble to give homage to the 1960s in which her show is based.
Rachel opted for this sequinned black number as she stepped out for an award show in 2022, slaying all with her fierce look.
At The Marvelous Mrs Maisel screening in 2022, Brosnahan donned this pastel blue ensemble. Her tailored blazer fit perfectly with her short skirt and to top it all off she matched her heels with her blue aesthetic as well.
Dropping all jaws at the Met Gala red carpet, the actress opted for a gold dress with elaborate sequin detailing on it.