Rachel Brosnahan Birthday: 6 jaw-dropping red carpet looks from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan turns 31! The actress has in her decade-long career made a shining name for herself in the industry. With her Emmy-winning performance in Prime Videos The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Brosnahan has gathered a huge fan following for herself. The actress is praised for her eating prowess which was best displayed in shows like the House of Cards, Manhattan and many other projects. Along with her dominating presence on screen, Rachel also frequently stuns all with her iconic fashion choices. On the carpet, the actress has time and again proven her impeccable taste as she impresses with her outstanding picks. Continue reading and swipe through some of Rachel Brosnahan's bests on the red carpet so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images