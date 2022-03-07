Rachel Weisz Birthday: 6 best roles played by the actress that prove her exceptional acting skills

Rachel Weisz is a really talented actress. She co-starred with Brendan Fraser in the action-adventure picture The Mummy as Evelyn Carnahan, and she portrayed Summer, one of Ryan Reynolds' love interests in Definitely, Maybe. She can play any character, from serious to funny, effortlessly and beautifully. Fans will undoubtedly have a list of their favourite Rachel Weisz films. Weisz's many roles established her as a great actor, but there are certain parts that fans may be unaware of. On her 52nd birthday, let's take a look back at her iconic roles.
Weisz portrays Marlee, who, together with her lover Nick (John Cusack), devises a great strategy to ensure a jury's conclusion. The case involves a widow suing a gun manufacturing business after her husband was shot and killed.
When Kathryn (Weisz) accepts a new position with the United Nations International Police, she finds herself in for a lot more than she bargained for. She discovers a scandal involving a sex trafficking ring and gets directly engaged in rescuing Raya and Irka, who have managed to flee the ring.
The narrative centres on a lawsuit filed by David Irving against Deborah Lipstadt (Weisz) for referring to him as a "Holocaust denier." Lipstadt works tirelessly with her legal team to prepare their case, which includes a visit to the Auschwitz camp in Poland.
Weisz plays Ronit, a woman who goes home after her father dies. Ronit, it turns out, has been estranged from her father for quite some time. She does not fit in with the Orthodox Jewish society in which she grew up, but she reconnects with old pals Dovid and his wife, Esti.
In this 2018 smash, Weisz portrays Sarah Churchill, a complex character. The film, set in the eighteenth century, depicts Queen Anne's tangled relationship with her secret lover Sarah, which is complicated further by the presence of Sarah's cousin, Abigail.
In this 2002 rom-com, Weisz portrays Rachel, while Hugh Grant plays Will. Will meets Marcus while he is a teenager, and his relationship with him alters Will to the point that he understands he cannot return to his prior careless lifestyle. Will's love interest is Rachel, who he meets after realising he is tired with his previous lifestyle and wants to pursue a meaningful relationship with her.