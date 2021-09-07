Radhika Apte: PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor will surely give you vacation goals

1 / 6

Pictures of Radhika Apte enjoying herself taking time out from her busy work schedule

Radhika Apte is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2005 with a Bollywood movie and has gone ahead to appear in Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, and English language movies, along with Hindi movies. Radhika Apte has always been praised for her work on-screen and is seen appearing in back-to-back projects which have been commercially super successful, for many years now. Even though Radhika Apte takes her work very seriously, knowing the amount of hard work it takes to sustain in the world of entertainment, the actor sure allows herself to take some time off and enjoy herself by going on vacations. Here are pictures of Radhika Apte having the time of her life, giving you vacation goals. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Radhika Apte Instagram