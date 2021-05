1 / 6

Radhika Apte no-makeup looks

Radhika Apte is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career by doing theatre and made her Bollywood debut in 2005 by playing a brief character in the fantasy drama movie, Vaah: Life Ho Toh Aisi. Along with Bollywood, Radhika Apte has also appeared in Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English language movies. Radhika Apte is also often praised for her directorial skills as she made her directorial debut with the Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah starrer, The Sleepwalkers that has also been nominated as the Best Midnight Short category at the Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020. Radhika Apte is a very hard-working artist that believes in keeping her personal and professional lives away from each other. The celebrity tied the knot in 2011 with the British musician, Benedict Taylor in London but has never let the long distance between them affect her work. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Radhika Apte has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Along with being acknowledged for her great on-screen performances, Radhika Apte is also often making the headlines for being very active on social media. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Radhika Apte believes in simplicity and is often spotted wearing no-makeup, flaunting her natural beauty. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Radhika Apte Instagram