Happy birthday Radhika Madan: 5 PICS that prove the 'Angrezi Medium' actress is bitten by wanderlust bug

It is Radhika Madan’s birthday! Radhika is one of the rising stars of Bollywood and time and again, she has proved her mettle with her brilliant performances. The actress is all set to have a super busy year as she has a slew of interesting projects lined up. Recently, it was revealed that she will star opposite Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Suriya's hit film Soorarai Pottru. On the other, just a while back, Radhika finished shooting for Sana. The movie is helmed by the National Award-filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria. The story of the Saria directorial, which stars Radhika Madan, outlines a headstrong and ambitious girl in an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Radhika will be seen essaying the titular role and she is joined by Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania. We are sure that Radhika will portray this multilayered character with perfection and can’t wait to see her in action. Coming to Radhika’s personal life, she is quite active on her Instagram and often shares tits and bits of her life on the social media platform that her fans love. Oh, did you know the ace actress is a wanderlust soul? These 5 pictures are a proof!
Photo Credit : Radhika Madan Instagram, Vasan Bala Photography
This picture is absolutely ethereal and so perfect that you might mistake it for a photo card. The rainbow behind Radhika, the greenery all around and Radhika seeking the almighty's blessings - this photograph calls out to us on a spiritual level.
Photo Credit : Radhika Madan Instagram
This click is so serene that it tempts us to go to a nearby lake and dip our toes in the refreshing water. Radhika's content expression in the picture says it all.
We all love an exciting, fun-filled trip with our friends, don't we? Radhika is just like us and loves to go on trips with her besties. The happiness in this picture is practically infectious!
Radhika doesn't shy away from a challenge when she sees one! She is an adventurous soul who loves to get the best of every trip and loves to try out everything. She looks gorgeous and gives us dare devil vibes in this picture.
Radhika is a wanderlust soul for whom travelling is an elixir of life. With a backdrop of our Incredible India, Radhika looks stunning here. This picture is grand and royal.
