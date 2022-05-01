Happy birthday Radhika Madan: 5 PICS that prove the 'Angrezi Medium' actress is bitten by wanderlust bug

1 / 6

Radhika Madan is a wanderlust soul

It is Radhika Madan’s birthday! Radhika is one of the rising stars of Bollywood and time and again, she has proved her mettle with her brilliant performances. The actress is all set to have a super busy year as she has a slew of interesting projects lined up. Recently, it was revealed that she will star opposite Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Suriya's hit film Soorarai Pottru. On the other, just a while back, Radhika finished shooting for Sana. The movie is helmed by the National Award-filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria. The story of the Saria directorial, which stars Radhika Madan, outlines a headstrong and ambitious girl in an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Radhika will be seen essaying the titular role and she is joined by Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania. We are sure that Radhika will portray this multilayered character with perfection and can’t wait to see her in action. Coming to Radhika’s personal life, she is quite active on her Instagram and often shares tits and bits of her life on the social media platform that her fans love. Oh, did you know the ace actress is a wanderlust soul? These 5 pictures are a proof!

Photo Credit : Radhika Madan Instagram, Vasan Bala Photography