/
/
/
Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Check out the Angrezi Medium actress' childhood and throwback photos
Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Check out the Angrezi Medium actress' childhood and throwback photos
Radhika Madan is one of the popular stars of the entertainment industry. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here are her childhood and throwback photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3330 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 1, 2020 09:58 am
1 / 8
Radhika Madan Birthday Special
Radhika Madan is one of the popular stars of the entertainment industry. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress who can give many actress' a run for their money kick-started her acting career with a television show. The talented actress made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She shared screen space with Shakti Arora in the same. She won hearts with her performance in the same. Post her TV show, Radhika took a big step made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. She was seen opposite Sanya Malhotra in the same. The actress' performance was loved by the masses. She was later seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Abhimanyu Dasani. Fans loved her chemistry with Abhimanyu in the movie. The actress is known to take up challenging roles. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She essayed the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter in the same. Yet again, she impressed everyone with her performance. The actress will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat. On the occasion of her birthday, here are her childhood photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Daddy's little girl
The actress shares an amazing bond with her father and keeps sharing photos on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Cuteness personified
The actress looks cute as a button in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Beautiful as always
The actress looks unrecognizable in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Poser
We are in love with his beautiful click of the diva.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Pretty as usual
The actress started her career young.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Perfect hairdo
The actress looks stunning here but her hairdo steals the attention.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Mirror selfie
The diva's saree look is on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment