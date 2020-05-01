X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Radhika Madan
/
Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Check out the Angrezi Medium actress' childhood and throwback photos

Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Check out the Angrezi Medium actress' childhood and throwback photos

Radhika Madan is one of the popular stars of the entertainment industry. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here are her childhood and throwback photos.
3330 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Radhika Madan Birthday Special

    Radhika Madan Birthday Special

    Radhika Madan is one of the popular stars of the entertainment industry. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress who can give many actress' a run for their money kick-started her acting career with a television show. The talented actress made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She shared screen space with Shakti Arora in the same. She won hearts with her performance in the same. Post her TV show, Radhika took a big step made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. She was seen opposite Sanya Malhotra in the same. The actress' performance was loved by the masses. She was later seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Abhimanyu Dasani. Fans loved her chemistry with Abhimanyu in the movie. The actress is known to take up challenging roles. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She essayed the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter in the same. Yet again, she impressed everyone with her performance. The actress will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat. On the occasion of her birthday, here are her childhood photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Daddy's little girl

    Daddy's little girl

    The actress shares an amazing bond with her father and keeps sharing photos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The actress looks cute as a button in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Beautiful as always

    Beautiful as always

    The actress looks unrecognizable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Poser

    Poser

    We are in love with his beautiful click of the diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Pretty as usual

    Pretty as usual

    The actress started her career young.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Perfect hairdo

    Perfect hairdo

    The actress looks stunning here but her hairdo steals the attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Mirror selfie

    Mirror selfie

    The diva's saree look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anushka Sharma turns 32: From her beauty to witty sense of humour; 5 reasons to fall in love with the actress
Anushka Sharma turns 32: From her beauty to witty sense of humour; 5 reasons to fall in love with the actress
Shruti Haasan\'s 6 goofy photos are apt to define the quarantine mood
Shruti Haasan's 6 goofy photos are apt to define the quarantine mood
8 Times Katrina Kaif shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her mesmerising natural skin; Check Photos
8 Times Katrina Kaif shared zero makeup selfies and flaunted her mesmerising natural skin; Check Photos
Rishi Kapoor Last Rites: The legendary actor\'s ambulance leaves from the hospital; See PHOTOS
Rishi Kapoor Last Rites: The legendary actor's ambulance leaves from the hospital; See PHOTOS
Tara Sutaria: Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday, 5 times the actress praised her co stars
Tara Sutaria: Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday, 5 times the actress praised her co stars
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor\'s love story is one of a kind; Take a look at their journey
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story is one of a kind; Take a look at their journey

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement