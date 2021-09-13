PHOTOS from Radhika Madan’s ‘fashion diary’

1 / 6

Radhika Madan’s style diary

Radhika Madan is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career in the profession of acting with Hindi language daily soap, and then entered the Bollywood industry, winning millions of hearts with her performances on the big screen. Radhika Madan was last seen in the Netflix Originals movie, Feels Like Ishq, where her happy-go-lucky and bubbly performance earned the actor many praises. Along with being in the headlines for her work, Radhika Madan is also often spotted giving fashion goals to many, with the stylish outfits she wears as she makes public appearances. Here are pictures of Radhika Madan that prove she is the ultimate fashion icon in Bollywood. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla