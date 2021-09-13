PHOTOS from Radhika Madan’s ‘fashion diary’

Radhika Madan is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career in the profession of acting with Hindi language daily soap, and then entered the Bollywood industry, winning millions of hearts with her performances on the big screen. Radhika Madan was last seen in the Netflix Originals movie, Feels Like Ishq, where her happy-go-lucky and bubbly performance earned the actor many praises. Along with being in the headlines for her work, Radhika Madan is also often spotted giving fashion goals to many, with the stylish outfits she wears as she makes public appearances. Here are pictures of Radhika Madan that prove she is the ultimate fashion icon in Bollywood. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Radhika Madan acing her look in a white t-shirt and high waist black skirt, having a thigh-high slit.
Radhika slaying in a white corset top, along with light blue jeans, giving her outfit a “funky” touch with yellow heels.
The actor looks alluring in a pink shirt and a black and white checkered mini skirt, having donned minimal accessories.
Radhika upping her style game as she poses for the camera wearing a red crop top and high-waist blue jeans.
Radhika Madan looks gorgeous in a black and white polka-dotted dress, having a deep V-neck.