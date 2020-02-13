Radhika Madan: 5 Reasons why the Angrezi Medium star will give tough competition to Sara, Janhvi and others

1 / 6

Reasons Radhika Madan is a tough competition

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium's trailer released today. The trailer looks promising and is successfully winning hearts. The film explores the beautiful father-daughter relationship between Irrfan and Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is portraying the role of a cop and we can't get over how amazing she looks in the cop avatar! The movie also stars Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the film which is slated for March 2020 release. Speaking about Radhika, she yet again impressed us all with her brilliant acting. Radhika began her acting career on TV. She made her debut in Ekta Kapoor's show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in which she starred opposite Shakti Arora. The stunning actress made her B-town debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. She was later seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Abhimanyu Dasani. Going by Angrezi Medium's trailer, Radhika is all set to deliver a smashing performance in the same. As we look forward to her performance in it, here are reasons why we would love to watch more of her in Bollywood and more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani