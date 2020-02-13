/
Radhika Madan: 5 Reasons why the Angrezi Medium star will give tough competition to Sara, Janhvi and others
Radhika Madan is all set to deliver a smashing performance in the upcoming film Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan. As we look forward to her performance in it, here are reasons why we think she can give a tough competition to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others.
Reasons Radhika Madan is a tough competition
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium's trailer released today. The trailer looks promising and is successfully winning hearts. The film explores the beautiful father-daughter relationship between Irrfan and Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is portraying the role of a cop and we can't get over how amazing she looks in the cop avatar! The movie also stars Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the film which is slated for March 2020 release. Speaking about Radhika, she yet again impressed us all with her brilliant acting. Radhika began her acting career on TV. She made her debut in Ekta Kapoor's show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in which she starred opposite Shakti Arora. The stunning actress made her B-town debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. She was later seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Abhimanyu Dasani. Going by Angrezi Medium's trailer, Radhika is all set to deliver a smashing performance in the same. As we look forward to her performance in it, here are reasons why we would love to watch more of her in Bollywood and more.
Hardworking
Just like other B-town divas, the actress is extremely hardworking. Radhika has now successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry thanks to her hard work in a very short span of time. The same speaks for her dedication to the profession.
Multi-talented
Radhika is a multi-talented star. Before stepping into the world of acting, Radhika was a dance instructor.
Commendable actor
Though she's only two films old, Radhika has proven that she is a commendable actress. She nailed it in Pataakha and also won hearts with her performance in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Deta.
Experimental roles
Going by her film choices, Radhika doesn't believe in taking up the easy route. She experiments and takes up challenging roles so that it always brings the best in her.
Can give a run for the money
Given the fact she's an amazing actress, Radhika can easily give the star kids and other celebs a run for their money. She absolutely owned the screen in the Angrezi Medium trailer.
