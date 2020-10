1 / 8

Radhika Pandit's stylish looks in floral outfits

Radhika Pandit is one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. With hardwork and talent, she established a career in Kannada cinema as a leading actress. The actress is married to KGF star Yash. The couple are proud parents to two beautiful kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Radhika is an active social media user. Her romantic photos with Yash always grabs attention. She also often shares her selfies including Ayra and Yatharv's cute moments giving fans and followers an insight into her personal life. Going by her social media posts, one cannot go without noticing that Radhika has an amazing style sense. It is all about comfort and fans love it! She can pull off any outfit with ease and perfection. She knows how to stun in sarees and make jaws drop. If you've noticed, she is a fan of floral outfits. In most of her Instagram posts, she can be seen wearing beautiful floral dresses looking splendid in each one. Fans love how she pulls off every floral outfit with sheer elegance. Given her love for florals, here are eight stunning looks of Radhika in floral outfits that you must definitely check out.

Photo Credit : Radhika Pandit Instagram