Rahul Mahajan and Natalya's photos

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan is currently creating a huge buzz. For the uninitiated, he is back in this season of Bigg Boss to challenge the four finalists (Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin) of this season. Fans are beyond happy. He entered the show as 'Ek Din Ka Raja' and chose Manu Punjabi as his Vazir and Eijaz Khan as his Senapati. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode. On the personal front, as we all know, Rahul's love life has always created buzz. He is now happily married to Natalya Ilina. Before tying the knot with Natalya, Rahul had two broken marriages. Rahul first married Shweta Singh, but it came to an end. He later married Dimpy Ganguly, but the marriage didn't last long. It was in 2018 that Rahul married Natalya. In a recent interview with ETimes, Rahul opened up about his relationship with his wife and said that they two don't interfere in each other's matters and give each other space. 'We are not even apart from each other,' he added. Rahul further added that his wife is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion. 'I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati. I always tell her that the husband and wife's relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati,' he added. Rahul further added that he is happily married to Natalya. Speaking of that, check out the couple's best moments together.

