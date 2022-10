Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's beautiful vacay pics from France

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress was dating Rahul for a few years and the latter proposed to her on national television, during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot in July 2021 and they love to share pictures of themselves on social media. The couple is presently enjoying their trip to France and their goofy pics are all over the internet.