  4. From Rahul Vaidya to Siddharth Shukla: Celebrities who have participated in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

From Rahul Vaidya to Siddharth Shukla: Celebrities who have participated in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Indian celebrities have often been part of both the popular reality series, Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Celebrities who have participated in Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

    Celebrities who have participated in Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

    India loves watching reality television series where celebrities are put in real-life situations and they have to perform their best in order to survive in the game show. Reality television series has become one of the most-watched genres in India and have a huge fanbase in itself, where the audience constantly follows all the seasons of a reality series franchise. Two of the most popular Indian television series are Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Both the reality series air on Colors TV, and have a great hold on the audience. Even though the concepts of both the reality series are very different from each other, it has often been spotted that celebrities participate in both the shows, in different seasons, successfully making a huge similar fanbase for both, Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read ahead to take a look at the celebs who have participated in both these reality television series.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 11
    Karishma Tanna

    Karishma Tanna

    Karishma Tanna, who has participated in Bigg Boss 8, has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and has been the winner of the stunt-based reality series.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 11
    Rahul Vaidya

    Rahul Vaidya

    Rahul Vaidya, who emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 14, is a part of the ongoing Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 11
    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki Tamboli rose to fame in the entertainment industry by appearing in Bigg Boss 14 and is now a participant of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which recently went on-air.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 11
    Abhinav Shukla

    Abhinav Shukla

    Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik’s husband, and a contestant in the season himself, Abhinav Shukla, is now seen performing stunts in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which awaits its results.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 6 / 11
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan was the first runner-up in both, Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 11
    Jasmin Bhasin

    Jasmin Bhasin

    Jasmin Bhasin, who was considered as one of Bigg Boss 14’s strongest players, has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 11
    Gauahar Khan

    Gauahar Khan

    Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, has also been amongst the action-adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 finalists.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 9 / 11
    Vishal Aditya Singh

    Vishal Aditya Singh

    Vishal Aditya Singh, a wild-card entry participant of Bigg Boss 13 has also participated in the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 10 / 11
    Aly Goni

    Aly Goni

    Aly Goni has achieved the place of a finalist in both the reality television series, Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 11 / 11
    Siddharth Shukla

    Siddharth Shukla

    Siddharth Shukla, the very popular name in the Indian television industry was winner of both the series, Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla