10 Romantic PHOTOS of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar as the Bigg Boss 14 contestant proposes to the actress

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's cute moments

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is currently creating a huge buzz for a special reason. For the uninitiated, in the upcoming episode, Rahul will be proposing to his ladylove Disha Parmar. Yes, you read it right. Going by the promo, Rahul will tell the fellow contestants about the special person in his life i.e. Disha Parmar. He will then go down on one knee and ask, "Will you marry me?" Rahul also adds that he will wait for her answer. Fans and followers of Rahul and Disha are beyond happy for the couple. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Disha's answer. For the unversed, the day is even more special, as she is also celebrating her birthday today. Disha and Rahul have been friends for a very long time. The duo have made headlines several times in the past. However, Rahul's sweet gesture has now confirmed that he is deeply in love with the actress. Disha is well-known for her role as Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, co-starring Nakuul Mehta. As we look forward to the actress' answer, here are the couple's cute moments that will leave you convinced that they are made for each other.

Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram