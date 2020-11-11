Advertisement
10 Romantic PHOTOS of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar as the Bigg Boss 14 contestant proposes to the actress

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya will be proposing to Disha Parmar in the upcoming episode. On that note, check out the couple's cute moments together.
36438 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's cute moments

    Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's cute moments

    Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is currently creating a huge buzz for a special reason. For the uninitiated, in the upcoming episode, Rahul will be proposing to his ladylove Disha Parmar. Yes, you read it right. Going by the promo, Rahul will tell the fellow contestants about the special person in his life i.e. Disha Parmar. He will then go down on one knee and ask, "Will you marry me?" Rahul also adds that he will wait for her answer. Fans and followers of Rahul and Disha are beyond happy for the couple. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Disha's answer. For the unversed, the day is even more special, as she is also celebrating her birthday today. Disha and Rahul have been friends for a very long time. The duo have made headlines several times in the past. However, Rahul's sweet gesture has now confirmed that he is deeply in love with the actress. Disha is well-known for her role as Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, co-starring Nakuul Mehta. As we look forward to the actress' answer, here are the couple's cute moments that will leave you convinced that they are made for each other.

    Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Cuteness personifed

    Cuteness personifed

    Who do you think pouts better?

    Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Lovely couple

    Lovely couple

    Rahul captioned this pic as, "Shut up, I think you are gorgeous!"

    Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    This snap speaks volumes about their beautiful relationship.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    As pretty as the picture

    As pretty as the picture

    "A beautiful girl with a beautiful heart at a beautiful place making a beautiful picture," captioned Rahul.

    Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Travel buddies

    Travel buddies

    Both are travel enthusiasts.

    Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Last year, on Rahul's birthday, Disha penned a sweet note for him. She wrote, "Wishing this absolutely crazy and wonderful soul the happiest birthday ever. Kudos to all the delightful times we’ve had and crazy memories we’ve made,to only more and the best!Happy Birthday R @rahulvaidyarkv"

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Disha captioned this pic as, "Hi. Sending a Request to meet soon.. Because आई मिस सीइंग यू ! Also this picture is (fire emoji)"

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Goals

    Goals

    How beautiful is this picture of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Happy days

    Happy days

    They look super couple in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar Instagram

