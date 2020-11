1 / 6

Check out Rahul Vaidya's quotes for Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya has proved to be one of the toughest competition for celebs inside the Bigg Boss 14 home. Yesterday he was seen competing against Television star Rubina Dilaik in a captaincy task called “ Ek tha Raja Ek thi Rani”. The reality singing star managed to take the most powerful players on his task during the bidding. In the latest teaser of the show, Rahul will be making fun of Rubina's education. To which, she will tell him that by making fun of her, he is indirectly making fun of all his teachers. After Abhinav interferes in the fight, Rahul says if they (Rubina and Abhinav)had the courage they would have been playing solo and not fighting with him. Rahul further added that by doing this, they are proving him more powerful. Last week too Rahul managed to gain a lot of headlines after his proposal to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday in front of the entire nation inside the show. Rahul Vaidya presented a ring to Disha Parmar and asked her to marry him. He said, “Today is a very special day in my life. There is a girl in my life whose name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous. I don’t know why I took so much time to say this but will you marry me?” The other contestants cheered him at this. Rahul further said, “I will be waiting for your answer.” Today we have a few more quotes the singer shared about his lady love. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya's instagram