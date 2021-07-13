Advertisement
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: Everything you need to know about the celebrity couple’s wedding

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021, and here is everything you need to know about the ceremony. Read ahead to take a look.
    Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: All you need to know about #thedishulwedding

    Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: All you need to know about #thedishulwedding

    Rahul Vaidya has been making headlines ever since he emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. He was one of the first participants to openly speak about his relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. Rahul had been dating the television actor Disha Parmar for a long time. During media interactions, the singer has revealed that he met Disha through a common friend and the two instantly clicked. Before Rahul Vaidya entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, they were spotted hanging out together often and even after he participated in the reality show, he was constantly seen talking about the actor and even revealed that he has started to value her more than before after this experience. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya recently announced that they will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021, leaving fans excited about seeing their favourite television couple getting married. Here is everything you need to know about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal and wedding ceremonies that the fans and followers of the couple need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

    Proposal

    Proposal

    As Disha Parmar turned a year older, Rahul Vaidya proposed to the actor inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, wearing a white t-shirt with “Marry Me?” written on it with a red lipstick.

    Acceptance

    Acceptance

    Disha Parmar appeared on Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode to say “yes” to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal.

    Ideal wedding

    Ideal wedding

    The actor revealed that an “ideal wedding” for her would be a private wedding ceremony having only family and close friends in attendance.

    Announcement

    Announcement

    Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya took to their official social media handles to announce that they will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021.

    Vedic rituals

    Vedic rituals

    Rahul Vaidya has revealed that the wedding will be held according to Vedic rituals and the celebrity couple will also have Gurbani Shabad at the ceremony.

