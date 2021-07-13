Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: Everything you need to know about the celebrity couple’s wedding

1 / 6

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: All you need to know about #thedishulwedding

Rahul Vaidya has been making headlines ever since he emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. He was one of the first participants to openly speak about his relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. Rahul had been dating the television actor Disha Parmar for a long time. During media interactions, the singer has revealed that he met Disha through a common friend and the two instantly clicked. Before Rahul Vaidya entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, they were spotted hanging out together often and even after he participated in the reality show, he was constantly seen talking about the actor and even revealed that he has started to value her more than before after this experience. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya recently announced that they will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021, leaving fans excited about seeing their favourite television couple getting married. Here is everything you need to know about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s marriage proposal and wedding ceremonies that the fans and followers of the couple need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram