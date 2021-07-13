-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Rahul Vaidya
⁄
-
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: Everything you need to know about the celebrity couple’s wedding
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: Everything you need to know about the celebrity couple’s wedding
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya will be tying the knot on July 16, 2021, and here is everything you need to know about the ceremony. Read ahead to take a look.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
3939 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 13, 2021 03:59 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6