Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya: PHOTOS of the bride and groom to be prove their love is eternal

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s lovely pictures

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been making the headlines as the news of their wedding was all over the internet. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and the television actor tried to keep their relationship under the wraps for a long time but eventually made it official. The two first met each other through a common friend and they felt an instant connection. Before the singer entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, they were often spotted with each other, giving way to rumours of them being together. As Rahul Vaidya entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, he was one of the first participants to openly talk about their relationship and revealed that he has started to value Disha Parmar more than before. On Disha Parmar’s birthday, Rahul Vaidya proposed to her through the television by wearing a white t-shirt having “Marry me??” written along with hearts drawn all over it with a red lipstick as he went down on his knees to make her birthday special. As the series went ahead, Disha Parmar also made an appearance in Bigg Boss 14 during the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar and answered his question saying, “Yes, I will marry you”. Fans are awaiting Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding that will be held on July 16, 2021. Here are pictures of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya that prove that their love is eternal. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram