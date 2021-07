1 / 6

Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar pose for shutterbugs

The most loved couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. The couple has recently announced by sharing an invitation card on their official Instagram handle. Fans just cannot keep calm after listening to the news. They have been eagerly waiting for this good news. The singer had proposed to the actress when he was in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. He asked her for marriage on national television and since then became favourite of his fans. He had just returned from Cape Town after completing the shooting of his next reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Coming back to his wedding, the preparation is in full swing. Aly Goni had also shared some preparation videos on his official Instagram stories. He is very close to both and shares a great bond with Rahul. Meanwhile, ahead of their wedding, the couple today was spotted in the city. They were looking like a perfect match and not to miss the glow on Disha’s face. She was looking like a pretty bride-to-be. The couple opted for vibrant colours attire as they step out. Take a look here

Photo Credit : viral bhayani