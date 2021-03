1 / 9

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s relationship timeline

Rahul Vaidya is a well-known Indian entertainer who rose to fame after emerging as the second runner-up in Sony TV’s reality singing show, Indian Idol’s season one. Hailing from Nagpur, Rahul Vaidya has studied the art of music under his master Himanshu Manocha. The artist’s debut album, Tera Intezaar released in 2005 that made him receive a lot of praises and appreciation. Rahul Vaidya then went ahead to win the title of Star Plus’ reality television singing series, Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar after which he sang some very soulful songs. Recently, Rahul Vaidya has been making the headlines for appearing as the runner-up in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss’ season 14. Rahul’s journey inside the BB 14 house was worth appreciating as the singer emerged as a very strong-headed, opinionated, and logical human being. Rahul won the hearts of millions of people by showing his true character and making people fall in love with his personality. Another, very unusual yet adorable thing that Rahul did inside the house was to propose Indian television actor, Disha Parmar inside the house on National television. Here is the entire timeline of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s relationship with each that their fans would definitely want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram