Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s candid pictures

Rahul Vaidya is a well-known singer who has been making the headlines after emerging as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul was one of the first participants from the reality show to have spoken about his relationship on the television. He has been dating television actor Disha Parmar since a long time and he spoke about their relationship openly on the television. During many media interactions, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he met Disha Parmar through a common friend and the two instantly clicked. After Disha Parmar featured in one of Rahul Vaidya’s songs, rumours about the two being in a relationship started to make the rounds as they were often spotted hanging out together. Rahul Vaidya revealed that Disha’s value and importance in his life has increased while on the show. On the actor’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her in front of the entire world while inside the house and before Bigg Boss 14 ended, Disha Parmar too made an appearance on the series, saying “yes”. Here are some candid pictures of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar that would leave fans in awe of them. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram