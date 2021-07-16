Advertisement
  4. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding PHOTOS: Dreamy bridal entry to proposal by groom, check out cute moments

The popular couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are finally man and wife as they tied the knot today. Have a look at the cutest photos from the wedding.
4432 reads Mumbai
    Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's dreamy intimate wedding

    The D-Day for the lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar finally arrived and well, let's just say it was all things dreamy. From the perfect weather to the impeccable preparations, Disha and Rahul's wedding day on July 16, 2021, was nothing short of perfect. The gorgeous and much-in-love duo managed to light up the internet with their cute photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi and Mehndi over the past few days that led up to the wedding day on Friday. Rahul and Disha's wedding was kept intimate and only a few close family members and friends were a part of their big day. Rahul's close friend Aly Goni also was a part of the wedding and well, what's a groom without his groomsmen. Disha too had her bridesmaids by her side to cheer for her. At their intimate wedding, Rahul and Disha managed to live, love and laugh completely with their loved ones without any fuss. Not just this, as their fans already know that Rahul and Disha never shy away from PDA, at their wedding too, some cute moments were stolen by the couple. Here's a complete glimpse of those cute moments. From the bridal entry to the proposal, check out all the photos of cute moments from Disha and Rahul's wedding.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    The Bride's slow-motion entry

    On her D-Day, Disha donned a gorgeous red ghagra with detailed gold work all over it. She teamed it up with matching jewellery and her makeup perfectly complemented her look. She made her entry in complete style under a 'phoolon ki chaadar' with her friends by her side.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    The groom is blown away

    Seeing his gorgeous bride walk in with her friends, Rahul was left stunned. He looked at his pretty bride with a grin on his face. Rahul, for his wedding day, donned an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani paired with an inner kurta churidar. The handsome groom was swept away by Disha's exquisite bridal look. You see the smile? That surely says a lot!

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Time to get down on one knee

    As soon as the bride and groom, Disha and Rahul were together on centre stage, all eyes were on them. In that very instant, Rahul, who was completely smitten by his bride, got down on his knee and took out a ring. The sweet expression on Disha's face says it all. They exchanged rings and took a step closer to their happily ever after!

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Let's seal the deal

    At the mandap that was decked up with flowers all over, Disha and Rahul began the wedding rituals with blessings from their families. And, just like that, Rahul and Disha became man and wife!

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    PDA galore from the groom for his bride

    After the two got married, Rahul, who is known for his singing, took it upon himself to pour his heart out for his wife Disha. He sang a song and in that very instant, an adorable moment between the two was clicked. Aren't they the cutest?

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Closer look at the bride

    Disha was dolled up by a popular MUA Shradha Luthra. On her page, she shared a glimpse of dolling up Disha Parmar for her wedding with Rahul Vaidya. Seeing how perfectly Disha's makeup matched her ravishing red look, one could just not take their eyes off of her.

    Photo Credit : Doll you up by s Instagram

    Groom with his closest buddy

    As it was Rahul's wedding, it goes without saying that his closest friend Aly Goni had to be one of his groomsmen. At the wedding, Aly managed to get a cute click with the groom Rahul and well, it certainly showcased how excited Rahul was for his wedding.

    Photo Credit : Aly Goni Instagram

