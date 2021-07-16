Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding PHOTOS: Dreamy bridal entry to proposal by groom, check out cute moments

1 / 8

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's dreamy intimate wedding

The D-Day for the lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar finally arrived and well, let's just say it was all things dreamy. From the perfect weather to the impeccable preparations, Disha and Rahul's wedding day on July 16, 2021, was nothing short of perfect. The gorgeous and much-in-love duo managed to light up the internet with their cute photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies like Haldi and Mehndi over the past few days that led up to the wedding day on Friday. Rahul and Disha's wedding was kept intimate and only a few close family members and friends were a part of their big day. Rahul's close friend Aly Goni also was a part of the wedding and well, what's a groom without his groomsmen. Disha too had her bridesmaids by her side to cheer for her. At their intimate wedding, Rahul and Disha managed to live, love and laugh completely with their loved ones without any fuss. Not just this, as their fans already know that Rahul and Disha never shy away from PDA, at their wedding too, some cute moments were stolen by the couple. Here's a complete glimpse of those cute moments. From the bridal entry to the proposal, check out all the photos of cute moments from Disha and Rahul's wedding.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla