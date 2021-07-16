-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Rahul Vaidya
⁄
-
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding PHOTOS: Dreamy bridal entry to proposal by groom, check out cute moments
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding PHOTOS: Dreamy bridal entry to proposal by groom, check out cute moments
The popular couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are finally man and wife as they tied the knot today. Have a look at the cutest photos from the wedding.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4432 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 16, 2021 05:32 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8