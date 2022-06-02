Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the Showman of Indian Cinema

1 / 6

Raj Kapoor's lesser known facts

Raj Kapoor was known as the ‘Greatest Showman of Hindi Cinema'. He was one of the most supremely talented actors in Bollywood. Although he is not with us anymore, his memories are etched in the lives of his fans forever. In his illustrious career, he gave the audiences in India and around the world many cinematic flashes of brilliance like Awara, Barsaat, Andaz, Shree 420 and many others. He is also known as the ‘Charlie Chaplin of Hindi cinema’ as he often made films based on the common man’s life and hardships but always showed the protagonist to be happy and positive. Today on his death anniversary, we bring to you a lost of his lesser known facts that you probably didn’t know about him.

Photo Credit : YouTube