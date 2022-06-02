Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the Showman of Indian Cinema

Raj Kapoor was known as the ‘Greatest Showman of Hindi Cinema'. He was one of the most supremely talented actors in Bollywood. Although he is not with us anymore, his memories are etched in the lives of his fans forever. In his illustrious career, he gave the audiences in India and around the world many cinematic flashes of brilliance like Awara, Barsaat, Andaz, Shree 420 and many others. He is also known as the ‘Charlie Chaplin of Hindi cinema’ as he often made films based on the common man’s life and hardships but always showed the protagonist to be happy and positive. Today on his death anniversary, we bring to you a lost of his lesser known facts that you probably didn’t know about him.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Not many will know that Raj Kapoor's first name was not Raj but Ranbir. Yes! he and his grandson share the same name. In fact, Raj was the middle name of all three brothers: Ranbir, Shashi and Shammi.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Most of Raj Kapoor films had scenes that were inspired by his real life. The scene where Rishi Kapoor meets Dimple Kapadia for the first time in the movie Bobby was inspired by his life when he met Nargis.
Yet another fact that not many know about the legend was that he started his career as a clapper boy on the set of the movie Vishkanya, which was directed by Kidar Sharma. Raj Kapoor made sure he looked polished even as a clapper boy and often posed in front of the camera.
Raj Kapoor passed away way before his last film Henna could be complete. After his demise, this film was completed by Randhir Kapoor and became a huge commercial success.
The day he was supposed to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in New Delhi, he had an acute chest pain and was taken to AIIMS Delhi. He was on life support for a month and then succumbed to multiple organ failures.
