Superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling both the silver screens and hearts for several decades now. Apart from being a celebrated actor, Thalaiva is also the father of duo daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya. The superstar will be seen playing a cameo in his daughter Aishwaryaa's forthcoming drama, Laal Salaam. This is the first time that the two have come together for a movie.
In addition to this, Aishwaryaa and Soundarya also keep sharing some adorable moments with their daddy dear on social media, and the fans love to see the adorable family together.
For the unversed, Rajinikanth first met his wife Latha in 1980 when she interviewed the superstar, and they later got married in February 1981. The couple was blessed with two daughters.
Let us rewind the clock and take a look at some precious moments of the father-and-daughter duos.
For Rajinikanth, Diwali 2022 was all about spending quality with his daughter Aishwaryaa and her sons Yatra and Linga.
The Darbar actor and Aishwaryaa pose for a selfie in the car as the two head for an event.
Thalaiva stuns in traditional attires as he poses with his family during the Pongal celebration.
Thalaiva was clicked by his daughter Soundarya as he received the vaccination for COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya welcomed a baby boy recently and her father was seen by her side as she got clicked with her newborn for the first time.
