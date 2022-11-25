Rajinikanth and his daughters

Superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling both the silver screens and hearts for several decades now. Apart from being a celebrated actor, Thalaiva is also the father of duo daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya. The superstar will be seen playing a cameo in his daughter Aishwaryaa's forthcoming drama, Laal Salaam. This is the first time that the two have come together for a movie. In addition to this, Aishwaryaa and Soundarya also keep sharing some adorable moments with their daddy dear on social media, and the fans love to see the adorable family together. For the unversed, Rajinikanth first met his wife Latha in 1980 when she interviewed the superstar, and they later got married in February 1981. The couple was blessed with two daughters. Let us rewind the clock and take a look at some precious moments of the father-and-daughter duos.