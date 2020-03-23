/
/
/
COVID 19 scare: Rajinikanth, Sonu Nigam and other celebs that amplified false information around Janta Curfew
COVID 19 scare: Rajinikanth, Sonu Nigam and other celebs that amplified false information around Janta Curfew
Coronavirus is a raging pandemic in the world right now and everyone is leading a self quarantine session to avoid getting infected. Meanwhile check out the list of celebs that spread misconceptions and amplified wrong information around the Janta Curfew in India.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3475 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 23, 2020 01:49 pm
1 / 5
Celebs that amplified misleading information around Janta Curfew
Coronavirus is a rage in the world right now. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been previously identified in humans. However, it is currently the talk of the town currently and everyone is taking the required safety measures to prevent this from spreading any further. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, runny nose, sore throat and other conditions. The cities are on an overall lockdown all over the country to avoid the spreading of this infection. Meanwhile, Indians observed a Janta Curfew yesterday which involved everyone clapping and expressing their gratitude at 5 PM towards the ones working for us in this situation of crises. However, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, viral messages misleadingly linked the 14-hour long Janta curfew to the lifespan of the virus. Unfortunately, some of the verified accounts from the industry further amplified the misinformation. Read on for more.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani, Instagram
2 / 5
Rajinikanth
In a video shared by the superstar on Twitter, which has now been deleted, Rajinikanth can be heard as saying, "To prevent community transmission, the virus needs to be curbed totally for 12 to 14 hours." He further added, "With the Prime Minister calling for Janata Curfew on March 22, India prepares to avoid crucial Stage 3 community transmission of Coronavirus in the country." However, this information is not true and holds no significance.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 5
Pawan Kalyan
In a tweet that has now been deleted, Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan tweeted an image which speculates the shelf life of the virus in Telugu. The image read, "PM Modi with great foresight called for the Janta Curfew. The Coronavirus has a shelf life of 12 hours. Modi asked the public to observe Janta Curfew from 7am to 9pm on Sunday. That means if we give a gap of 14 hours, we can be able to break the chain of infection."
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 5
Sonu Nigam
Singer Sonu Nigam congratulated PM Modi on Janata Curfew and said, "Coronavirus becomes ineffective in 12 hours. And Janata Curfew is for 14 hours. So you can now understand it is such a huge masterstroke, which none of the other nations have applied" through a post on Instagram. However, this is absolutely misleading and not true.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 5
Mohanlal
In an interview to Manorama News channel, actor Mohanlal linked clapping to destruction of bacteria and germs. The senior actor said, "Clapping together is a process. The sound produced is like a chant and there is a possibility that many bacteria and virus will be destroyed," The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle had debunked the same and stated that clapping together is not enough to destroy and reduce the spread of the infection. It clarified that the initiative was taken to express gratitude towards the emergency staff.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment