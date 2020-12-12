/
/
/
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Here are family PHOTOS of the superstar with his wife Latha, Aishwarya, Soundarya
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Here are family PHOTOS of the superstar with his wife Latha, Aishwarya, Soundarya
Superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older today. On the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth's birthday, take a look at some of his best moments with his family.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3447 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 12, 2020 11:10 am
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8