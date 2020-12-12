Advertisement
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Here are family PHOTOS of the superstar with his wife Latha, Aishwarya, Soundarya

Superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older today. On the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth's birthday, take a look at some of his best moments with his family.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: December 12, 2020 11:10 am
  • 1 / 8
    A look at Rajinikanth's family moments

    Superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older today. Fans and followers around the world are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth, #HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth, #Annathe and more are trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. Celebrities including Suniel Shetty, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari and more took to social media to wish the superstar. The actor, as we know, is one of the biggest stars in the industry. He is unmatchable. His journey is an inspiration. His fan following speaks for his insane popularity around the world. Before entering the industry, Rajinikanth did many jobs to make ends meet including being a bus conductor and coolie. He made his debut in Tamil Cinema with "Apoorva Raagangal" and since then, he went on to star in many films. He is one of the self-made stars many look up to. Apart from being an amazing actor, he is also a family man. He is married to Latha and they have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, who are living a happy married life. On the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth's birthday, take a look at some of his best and special moments with his family.

    Photo Credit : Soundarya Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Daddy's girl

    Here's a happy picture of the actor with daughter Aishwaryaa.

    Photo Credit : Aishwaryaa R Dhanush Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    With his son-in-law

    This picture of Dhanush and Rajinikanth speaks volumes about their amazing bond. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya.

    Photo Credit : Dhanush Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Daddy-daughter duo

    Soundarya is very active on social media. She often shares beautiful pictures and gives an insight into their family. This picture of the father and daughter duo needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Soundarya Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Selfie on point

    What do you have to say about this picture perfect moment?

    Photo Credit : Soundarya Twitter

  • 6 / 8
    Familia

    Soundarya captioned this photo as, "#HappyPongal #blessed #Grateful."

    Photo Credit : Soundarya Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Throwback

    Here's a happy picture of Rajinikanth with his wife and daughters from Holi celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Soundarya Twitter

  • 8 / 8
    Too cute to handle

    This pic of the superstar with his grandson Ved Krishna is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Soundarya Twitter