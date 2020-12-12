Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Here are family PHOTOS of the superstar with his wife Latha, Aishwarya, Soundarya

1 / 8

A look at Rajinikanth's family moments

Superstar Rajinikanth turns a year older today. Fans and followers around the world are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth, #HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth, #Annathe and more are trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. Celebrities including Suniel Shetty, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari and more took to social media to wish the superstar. The actor, as we know, is one of the biggest stars in the industry. He is unmatchable. His journey is an inspiration. His fan following speaks for his insane popularity around the world. Before entering the industry, Rajinikanth did many jobs to make ends meet including being a bus conductor and coolie. He made his debut in Tamil Cinema with "Apoorva Raagangal" and since then, he went on to star in many films. He is one of the self-made stars many look up to. Apart from being an amazing actor, he is also a family man. He is married to Latha and they have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, who are living a happy married life. On the occasion of superstar Rajinikanth's birthday, take a look at some of his best and special moments with his family.

Photo Credit : Soundarya Instagram