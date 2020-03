1 / 6

Here are the MOST LIKED pictures of this week

This has been quite an uneventful week in the industry. The film and TV industry is on a complete shutdown too during this lockdown period in the country. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, everyone is at home enjoying their quarantine period. The Janta Curfew brought the entire nation together as everyone took part in the #5Minute5Baje to express their gratitude towards the ones working during this time of crises. We also got a glimpse of how celebrities are spending their time at home on their social media feed. While Katrina Kaif turned house help, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan launched their rap songs urging their followers to stay at home. The glam diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessing her fans with her best no makeup selfies and Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday unleashed their inner artist. Check out the most liked pictures from this week!

Photo Credit : Instagram