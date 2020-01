1 / 8

Rajinikanth with daughter Soundarya

Rajinikanth needs no introduction. Thalaivaa for the world, Rajinikanth is not only a superstar but also a very humble and bigtime family man. The actor was recently seen in the latest part of his franchisee Robot titled 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar which turned out to be a blockbuster, and currently stars in Darbar with Suniel Shetty. The star is also a doting father and husband and leaves no opportunities to spend time with his family. Here are some of the cutest and most adorable pictures of Rajinikanth with his family.

Photo Credit : Instagram