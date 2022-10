Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Kriti Sanon, the popular actress hosted a grand Diwali party for her film industry friends and colleagues at her residence, on Wednesday. Many popular celebs of Bollywood, including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwai and Nitesh Tiwari, and others served looks as they graced Kriti Sanon's grand Diwali bash.