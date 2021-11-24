Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa: 5 striking looks of bride from their wedding festivities

1 / 6

Patralekhaa’s wedding outfits are an inspiration for brides-to-be!

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on 15th November 2021 in a traditional Indian ceremony. In this glamourous wedding of both, where small things caught attention, their ensembles looked amazing. The beautiful bride Patralekhaa looked glamourous throughout the wedding festivities. Patralekhaa has set the internet on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous looks at her wedding celebrations. The actress was spotted donning some of the most prominent designers for her various pre-wedding ceremonies. Here's a total recall of what Patralekhaa wore in all her pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities.

Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Patralekhaa's Instagram