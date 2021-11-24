Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa: 5 striking looks of bride from their wedding festivities

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on 15th November 2021 in a traditional Indian ceremony. In this glamourous wedding of both, where small things caught attention, their ensembles looked amazing. The beautiful bride Patralekhaa looked glamourous throughout the wedding festivities. Patralekhaa has set the internet on fire with her drop-dead gorgeous looks at her wedding celebrations. The actress was spotted donning some of the most prominent designers for her various pre-wedding ceremonies. Here's a total recall of what Patralekhaa wore in all her pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Patralekhaa's Instagram
Every outfit worn by Patralekhaa gave us major styling inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. The actress sported a blush pink floral saree by Shehla Khan for one of their pre-wedding celebrations.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Namita Alexander's Instagram
Raj and Patralekhaa threw a terrific pyjama party before their wedding and were spotted having a gala time with their family and friends. Patralekhaa chose a startling outfit by Amit Aggarwal for their pre-wedding pyjama party. The actress completed her glam look with rhinestones in her hair.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Amit Aggarwal's Instagram
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's engagement party theme was certainly a trendsetter. The actress donned herself in a white gown and a veil by Monica & Karishma. The veil and the corset were handwoven with Kasab embroidery.
Patralekhaa swivelled into a gorgeous bride wearing a classic red embroidered sari adorned with elegant detailing. She completed the look with an embroidered veil by Sabyasachi to mark her special day.
Photo Credit : Joseph Radhik/Sabyasachi's Instagram
The newlywed couple hosted a reception in Chandigarh after their wedding celebrations. The actress Patralekhaa looked glamourous in a gold saree flaunting her sindoor.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla