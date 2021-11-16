Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa to Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal: First pics of B town couples who married in 2021

While weddings of Bollywood celebrities are usually lavish affairs that scream grandeur, the year 2021 turned out to be a bit different. The big fat Indian weddings of celebrities took a turn and were as intimate as they could be. From no opulence decoration to limited guests, star couples opted for low-key yet simple weddings for themselves. While ogling at the extravagance of Bollywood weddings is a pleasure to look at, it is certainly the more intimate and private ceremonies that feel more heartwarming. From Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, here is the first glimpse of Bollywood couples who tied the knot this year.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
The heartthrob of Bollywood Varun Dhawan got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on 24th January 2021. Varun and Natasha tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends in Alibaug keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.
Shattering away the stereotypes, Dia Mirza who was last seen in 'Thappad' tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on 15th February 2021. The wedding pictures of the couple are indeed straight out of a fairytale and are sure to blow away your mind.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza's Instagram
Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar shocked the entire nation with an Instagram post, announcing their wedding. The duo got married on 4th June 2021 in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. While Yami made a quintessential bride in red, dapper groom Aditya went with a classic ivory sherwani.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam's Instagram
One of the weddings that grabbed everyone's attention in 2021 has to be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's wedding. We couldn't stop swooning over every single picture of this celebrity duo's wedding.
Photo Credit : Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend-actress Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony on 15th November 2021. The star couple's customised Sabyasachi ensembles won hearts. As one could imagine, the couple looked beyond gorgeous as they tied the knot.
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao's Instagram