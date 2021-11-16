Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa to Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal: First pics of B town couples who married in 2021

1 / 6

Shaadi Mubarak: First glimpse of celebrity weddings of 2021

While weddings of Bollywood celebrities are usually lavish affairs that scream grandeur, the year 2021 turned out to be a bit different. The big fat Indian weddings of celebrities took a turn and were as intimate as they could be. From no opulence decoration to limited guests, star couples opted for low-key yet simple weddings for themselves. While ogling at the extravagance of Bollywood weddings is a pleasure to look at, it is certainly the more intimate and private ceremonies that feel more heartwarming. From Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, here is the first glimpse of Bollywood couples who tied the knot this year.

Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram