5 beautiful PICS of Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's bond

1 / 6

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s pics

Rajkummar Rao has been one of the most talented actors Bollywood has ever witnessed. From his acting debut with Rann to playing leads in movies like Stree, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Roohi, Chhalaang, Hum Do Hamare Do, Badhaai Do, etc, Rajkummar has certainly come a long way in his career. He has successfully carved a niche for himself as one of the most versatile actors. It has always been a treat to watch Rajkummar perform onscreen and now the actor is looking forward to the release of HIT: The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. The movie is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Interestingly, not just the professional front, Rajkummar has also been making the headlines for his personal life. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor, who has been dating Patralekhaa for almost a decade, tied the knot with his ladylove in November 2021. It was an intimate wedding for the couple in Chandigarh and they were seen enjoying every bit of their wedding festivities. In fact, as Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been quite active on social media, they often share cute pics of themselves which are all about love, laughter and creating memories together. Here’s a look:

Photo Credit : Patralekhaa instagram