5 Photos of Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa prove they are a match made in heaven

B-town's one of the most adorable couples, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao made their fans spellbound with their wonderful love story. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in presence of their close family and friends in Chandigarh. Every long-time relationship churns out great memories and the relationship between the two is no less than magical trivia for them. Take a look at all the times the two lovebirds reminded us of the essence of old school love.
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Just like every Bollywood love story, the couple first met at the sets of their first film together and took forward their reel chemistry into real life.
Like a perfect fairytale, they started their journey as close friends, then became best friends, and finally took their long term relationship to this big milestone.
For those unaware, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for 10 years now. The stories of their secret relationship first took rounds in 2010 however none of them stamped it.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Patralekhaa once disclosed that she first saw Rajkummar in LSD. He played a crazy character and she thought that he was the same in real life. While Rajkummar first saw her in a commercial advertisement and said to himself that he is going to marry her. Well, Rajkummar did what he said.
Photo Credit : Patralekhaa's Instagram
Patralekhaa once shared that when they began working together, it was a magical experience for them. She added that the kind of passion he had was persuasive and she couldn't admire him any more than she did then.