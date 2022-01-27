5 on-screen jodis we're waiting for in 2022

2022 has already begun and the Bollywood film industry is all set to wipe away the mark of the last few years with a slew of blockbuster entertaining films. The knocking of exhilarating and fresh stories on our doors means the release of new stories and new amazing on-screen couples. Over the years, we have witnessed several reel life pairs blowing chords with the audience effortlessly. While in the past few years we fell in love with the chemistry of many reel jodis, this year is coming up with several fresh and amazing pairs. Here's a look at top Bollywood on-screen couples who are all set to take the year by storm with their incredible chemistry.
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram
After winning the throne of Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. Earlier the film was slated to be released in 2021, however, due to rising Covid cases, its release has been pushed to April 2022.
Photo Credit : Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
Whether it is with Shahid Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani knows how to bring her ace game to the screen. Now the diva will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of blockbuster horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
When two exceptionally talented artists like Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao come on board, you can certainly vouch for an amazing movie. In the movie Badhaai Do, while Bhumi will be seen in the shoes of a PT teacher who dreams of playing handball for the nation, Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a tough cop.
After making their hush-hush relationship official, this most adorable couple of tinsel town is all set to make their first on-screen appearance with Ayan Mukherjee's directorial Brahmastra.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Looking at the kitty of Bollywood diva Kiara Advani we can say that she is one of the busiest actresses in the industry. After Kartik Aaryan, she is ready to be seen with Varun Dhawan in their upcoming film Jugg Jug Jeeyo.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram