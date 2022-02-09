5 Things about Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to feature in the upcoming comedy-drama Badhaai Do. Their fans and followers are eager to watch the movie based on yet another important social issue. The producers of 2018's blockbuster movie Badhaai Ho are returning with a rousing saga on big screens on February 11, 2022. Take a look at some interesting facts about the much-awaited movie Badhaai Do.
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram
The producers of Badhaai Do have been advertising the film as a spiritual successor to Badhaai Ho, starring Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.
Ever since the release of the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do, the movie has been creating a huge buzz online. People are appreciating the progressive nature of the movie which apparently deals with same-sex relationships.
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Rajkummar will be seen playing a police officer named Shardul Thakur in the film while Bhumi will be seen in the character of a PT teacher named Sumi. Interestingly while they are cast opposite each other, they have no romantic scene together.
With their families forcing them to get married and settle down, the two decide to get married and live as roommates just to get the pressure of marriage off their backs. The trailer peppered with hilarity and witticism, also seemingly attributes to the fact that Rajkummar and Bhumi's characters are interested in a same-sex relationship.
After the release of the trailer, the term lavender marriage has begun to float on social media. Lavender marriage is a male-female mixed-orientation marriage which is also referred to as the marriage of convenience as both parties conceal their sexual orientation for society owing to the stigma attached. The concept was previously showcased in the movie Fashion released in 2008.