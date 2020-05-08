Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's most fashionable moments set major style goals for couples; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's most stylish moments

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are amongst the most adorable couples in B-Town. They have been a rock-solid couple and have never shied away when it comes to publicly accept their relationship. The two are very much guarded about each other and have been going strong by each passing year. They have stood by each other through thick and thin. Both of them are very appreciative of their career. They have been dating from quite some time. They were seen together in a movie titled, Citylights. They have always stayed away from controversies. Speaking about their first-ever impressions of one another, the couple said in an interview, "I first saw her in an ad on TV and found her to be the cutest girl ever”, Rajkummar said. It was however not the same for Patralekhaa. She said, “I didn’t like him at all at first. I always thought he was a horrible man because of the character he played in LSD”. It was only when she started chatting up with him during their journey to Pune, she realized that he was so different from what he was in the film. The duo's social media PDA is beyond endearing and their pictures leave everyone in awe. Recently, Rajkummar Rao's lockdown photo shoot for a magazine brought a storm on the internet. Interestingly, the snaps are shot by the Trapped actor's ladylove Patralekhaa and the fans cannot get enough of their amazing bond. Check out the couple's most stylish moments which set major fashion goals for couples!

Photo Credit : Instagram