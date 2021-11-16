As Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s share wedding pics, here’s dreamy marriage photos of other prominent couples

1 / 6

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The lovebirds confirmed the news via social media by sharing a slew of photos from their wedding. While sharing their first photos as the man and wife, Rajkummar penned a heartwarming note for his wifey. He articulated, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” On the other hand, Patralekhaa said, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever.” Now, here we have collected a few stunning wedding photos of prominent Bollywood celebs that will leave you enticed.

Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram