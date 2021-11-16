As Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s share wedding pics, here’s dreamy marriage photos of other prominent couples

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The lovebirds confirmed the news via social media by sharing a slew of photos from their wedding. While sharing their first photos as the man and wife, Rajkummar penned a heartwarming note for his wifey. He articulated, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” On the other hand, Patralekhaa said, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever.” Now, here we have collected a few stunning wedding photos of prominent Bollywood celebs that will leave you enticed.
Photo Credit : Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked ethereal in the hues of pink on their wedding day. While making their marriage official, the duo said, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ lavish wedding became the talk of the town globally. The duo sealed the deal in both catholic and Indian traditions. While sharing their wedding photos on social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “And forever starts now.."
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding ceremonies created a massive buzz online. In November 2018, the couple married in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh Instagram
Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani got hitched in a private ceremony that took place on August 14, this year. While sharing her wedding photos, Rhea expressed, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar tied the knot in a traditional pahadi way. While sharing the photos, the duo said, “In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam Instagram