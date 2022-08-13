Raju Srivastava: 10 lesser known facts about the comedian-actor

    Raju Srivastava facts

    The real name of the comedian-actor is Satya Prakash Srivastava. He was born on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur. He is a reputed name in the entertainment industry and is known for his rib-tickling and thought-provoking comedy.

    Claim to fame

    He became a popular name in the entertainment industry with his participation in the comedy show ‘Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. It is not known to many, but he struggled for decades to get a foothold in showbiz.

    Showbiz debut

    Raju Srivastav made his showbiz debut with Anil Kapoor's movie Tezaab (1988).

    Popular as ‘Gajodhar’

    Raju Srivastava is quite popular for his fictional character name ‘Gajodhar’, a funny character created by him.

    Doing movies

    Before trying his luck on the reality TV show, Raju had played small roles in movies like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Baazigar’, ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ and several other Bollywood films.

    His TV shows

    The comedian has also acted in popular TV shows like ‘Adaalat’ and ‘Shaktimaan’.

    Mimictry and acting

    Apart from stand-up comedy, Raju Srivastava is also excellent at acting and mimicking.

    Fond of Amitabh Bachchan

    Raju Srivastava is fond of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his movies inspired him to make a career in showbiz. Raju started his career by mimicking the voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

    Highest paid comedian

    Raju is touted to be among the highest-paid Hindi stand-up comedians and has done several shows across the nation.

    Chairman of Film Development Council

    He is the current chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh and is one of the members who worked round the clock for setting up a film city in UP.

