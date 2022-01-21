5 Bizarre looks of Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 15

    Rakhi BB15 orange dress

    Rakhi Sawant is considered the top entertainer in the television sector. From her funny actions to her blabbermouth comments, she never fails to surprise her fans with something new. The actress has been recurringly paying visits inside the Bigg Boss 15 house for the last many seasons. She has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband. But for this season, her unique looks have caught the attention of the audience. In the given picture, she is wearing orange with frill design dress. She has worn a brown color huge wig with the look.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram

    Rakhi BB15 red dress

    In the picture, she has worn a red color frilly dress with a broad black belt. She has painted her face like a clown and had put on a black curly hair wig along with a red bow.

    Rakhi BB15 white dress

    In the picture, Rakhi Sawant has sported a white mirror work dress along with ethnic jewels. Her hair is in a tight bun and has a white hair accessory.

    Rakhi BB15 saree look

    In the picture, she has worn a red silk saree with a heavy statement necklace and traditional headband.

    Rakhi BB15 pink dress

    In the picture, she had worn a bright pink short dress with white frills. She has two ponytails with pink ribbons. She has done dark makeup and has worn a choker.

