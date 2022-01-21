5 Bizarre looks of Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 15

1 / 5

Rakhi BB15 orange dress

Rakhi Sawant is considered the top entertainer in the television sector. From her funny actions to her blabbermouth comments, she never fails to surprise her fans with something new. The actress has been recurringly paying visits inside the Bigg Boss 15 house for the last many seasons. She has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband. But for this season, her unique looks have caught the attention of the audience. In the given picture, she is wearing orange with frill design dress. She has worn a brown color huge wig with the look.

Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram