5 Bizarre looks of Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 15

Rakhi Sawant is considered the top entertainer in the television sector. From her funny actions to her blabbermouth comments, she never fails to surprise her fans with something new. The actress has been recurringly paying visits inside the Bigg Boss 15 house for the last many seasons. She has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband. But for this season, her unique looks have caught the attention of the audience. In the given picture, she is wearing orange with frill design dress. She has worn a brown color huge wig with the look.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
In the picture, she has worn a red color frilly dress with a broad black belt. She has painted her face like a clown and had put on a black curly hair wig along with a red bow.
In the picture, Rakhi Sawant has sported a white mirror work dress along with ethnic jewels. Her hair is in a tight bun and has a white hair accessory.
In the picture, she has worn a red silk saree with a heavy statement necklace and traditional headband.
In the picture, she had worn a bright pink short dress with white frills. She has two ponytails with pink ribbons. She has done dark makeup and has worn a choker.