Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Ramesh Taurani, the veteran producer threw a grand Diwali bash for his film industry friends and colleagues on October 19, Wednesday. The grand Diwali bash was attended by many celebrated personalities of Hindi cinema. Some of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, including Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Baghnani, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, and many others attended the grand Diwali bash in style.