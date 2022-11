Rakul Preet Singh makes an appearance

Rakul Preet Singh was captured by the shutterbugs in Hyderabad today on 4th November. The Aiyaary actress looked stunning in a lime green blazer skirt set with a white netted top as her outfit of the day. Completing her latest look, the Attack star accessorized the attire with hoop earrings and light matt makeup. As for the feet, the stunner went with a comfortable pair of white sports shoes. Meanwhile, this is not an isolated incident as on more occasions than one, Rakul Preet Singh was seen providing fashion mongers with cues to nail chic-yet comfortable ensembles with ease. From, sarees, pantsuits, one-pieces, and short dresses to casuals, the actress can make any outfit look good with her charisma. It may be on or off the screen, but she never fails to make heads turn every time she makes an appearance. Now, let us take a look at some sneak peeks from Rakul Preet Singh's recent visit to Hyderabad.